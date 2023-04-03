The Global Acai Berry Products Market is forecast to grow by USD 770.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acai Berry Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903458/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the acai berry products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood, the health benefits of acai berry, and the growing popularity of acai bowls.



The acai berry products market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geography

• South America

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for acai berries in natural and organic cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the acai berry products market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for plant-based beverages and the rising popularity of urban farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the acai berry products market covers the following areas:

• Acai berry products market sizing

• Acai berry products market forecast

• Acai berry products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acai berry products market vendors that include Acai Roots, AcaiExotic, From Great Origins, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd., Kuber Impex Ltd., Moksha Lifestyle, Nativo Amazon Acai, Navitas Organics, Nossa Fruits, NOW Health Group Inc., Organifi LLC, Organique Inc., Parker Naturals LLC, Sambazon Inc., Sari Foods Co, SB Organics, Sunfood, Terrasoul Superfoods, and Tropical Acai LLC. Also, the acai berry products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

