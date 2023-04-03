The Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market is forecast to grow by USD 1124.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849734/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the heads-up display (HUD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety, increasing demand from commercial aircraft, and rising demand from luxury vehicles segment.



The heads-up display (HUD) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aviation

• Automotive

• Locomotive

• Construction equipment



By Technology

• Conventional

• AR-based



By Geographical

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the heads-up display (HUD) market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of holographic in hud and advances in AR HUD will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heads-up display (HUD) market covers the following areas:

• Heads-up display (HUD) market sizing

• Heads-up display (HUD) market forecast

• Heads-up display (HUD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heads-up display (HUD) market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Honeywell International Inc., MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, STMicroelectronics NV, Thales Group, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, and Yazaki Corp. Also, the heads-up display (HUD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



