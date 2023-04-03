Global Skin Care Products Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 221.74 Billion By 2032, at 4.8% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Skin Care Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type; By Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle, Jar, Others); By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global skin care products market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 138.35 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 221.74 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 4.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Skin Care Products? How Big is Skin Care Products Market Size & Share?

Overview

Skincare is the process of maintaining skin integrity, improving its appearance, and relieving skin conditions. The technique involves nutrition, prevention of too much sun exposure, and proper use of emollients. Serums, moisturizers, exfoliators, sunscreen, body lotions, face wash and scrubs, sunscreens, facemasks, powder, toners, and eye creams are some of the skincare products available in the market.

Such products are used to remove dirt, reinforce vulnerable skin pH balance, as well as improve skin hydration, and restore damaged skin. These products support your public image of self-assurance and attractiveness. The growing skin health awareness among people and increasing expenditure on beauty products are driving the skin care products market size. Also, the thriving e-commerce industry is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Avon Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oréal S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon Incorporation

Shiseido Company Limited

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Market Dynamics: Key Growth Driving Factors

Growing population and busy lifestyle drive the market growth

Consumers are turning towards organic skin care products due to the rising demand for organic components, which is fueling market growth. A surge in R&D in the development of various skin care products has been boosting the industry expansion. Some of the key skin care products market trends flourishing the market growth include busy lifestyles, rising pollution, reduced product costs, and increasing disposable income among middle-class families in emerging nations are anticipated to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in the consumption of Vitamin E and Glutathione tablets among people to provide important nutrients for nourishing the skin inside and out is further accelerating the skin care products market sales.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction of new skin care products in the market

A surge in penetration of e-commerce firms in beauty and wellness products for both men and women is boosting market growth. Companies such as ILIA beauty, Beauty heroes, 100% pure, Mama earth, and Nykaa are raising their revenue by presenting goods with a range of personalized data-driven offers.

Product innovation and accessibility majorly contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, sunscreen lotions are now available in a variety of packaging styles, including sprays, tinted moisturizers, and creams. According to reports, numerous manufacturers of skin care products profit off middle-class and upper-class consumers' wallets, which is creating growth opportunities in the skin care products market.

Segmental Analysis

Face creams and moisturizers products are expected to witness the largest revenue share

By product type skin care products market segmentation, face creams and moisturizers is likely to dominate the market due to the growing aging populations worldwide. Also, several benefits of these products like easy-to-use and instant hydration on the skin fuel the demand for these products. The purchasing habits of millennials have been impacted by digital marketing on social media platforms. Players are encouraging customers to buy beauty products due to the personalized algorithm-based recommendations on websites like Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are expected to account for the largest skin care products market share

Based on distribution channels, the supermarkets, and hypermarkets segment is predicted to register a major share in the market owing to the growing trend standard of living which has led to changes in trends of consumer shopping behavior. Nowadays, the majority of customers prefer a buying experience to purchasing a good or service. They are more likely to shop at a one-stop-shop where they can shop with freedom of choice and a wider selection of goods in a range of price points all under one roof. These factors have boosted the demand for skin care products.

Skin Care Product Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 221.74 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 144.79 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.8% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the anticipated period

In terms of geography, the skin care products market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest CAGR owing to the growing number of individuals who are working age coupled with rising investments in personal wellness products including skincare. Also, the increasing focus of middle-class families on personal appearance is another factor supporting the market growth in the region. Moreover, influencers and beauty bloggers are promoting certain products and trends which is accelerating the demand for certain skin care products. This factor shows that social media has a key role in the growth of the skincare market in the Asia Pacific.

Browse the Detail Report "Skin Care Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type; By Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle, Jar, Others); By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Unilever has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Nutrafol, a hair growth brand in the USA, to expand its portfolio of innovative wellness and supplements brands.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Skin Care Products Market report based on product, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Cleansers & Face Wash

Body Creams & Moisturizers

Face Creams & Moisturizers

Sunscreen

Shaving Lotions & Creams

Others

By Packaging Type Outlook

Tube

Bottle

Jar

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Cosmetic Stores

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE)

