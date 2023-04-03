Nymox Provides Corporate Update

IRVINE, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide a current update on the Company's ongoing projects. The Company recently submitted its application for Marketing Authorization Application to the Danish authorities. The application to the Danish authorities was accepted for review in February and is under review at this time.



The Company now expects to be making a second new submission in the next 30-60 days. Further information will be provided when this milestone is reached, which is expected near-term in the 2nd quarter of this year.

Dr. Paul Averback, CEO of Nymox, said "Management is quite pleased with the substantial progress the Company has made in this first quarter of 2023. We have had our first MAA accepted for review and we are now expecting to file an additional application in a separate jurisdiction. The Company is excited about the potential."

"The addition of Chris Riley to our management team was warmly received by our shareholders. Chris has the skill set, experience and training to help the Company to maximize the benefits to shareholders of its first in class technology. The Company's goal is to fulfill a meaningful need for countless patients who suffer from their BPH.”

We will continue to keep shareholders informed on current developments in a timely manner."

About NYMOZARFEX (TM) (Fexapotide)

NYMOZARFEX (TM) is given in an in-office procedure that is administered in a few minutes without need of anesthesia or analgesia. The drug has been tested in clinical trials involving overall more than 1750 BPH patients with over 1600 injections administered including over 1200 Fexapotide administrations. Fexapotide has led to significant long-term improvements and has shown an excellent safety profile without the side effects normally associated with existing BPH treatments.

