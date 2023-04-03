The Global Botanical Extracts Market is forecast to grow by USD 2755.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724790/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the botanical extracts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources, growing awareness of benefits of natural cosmetics, and increasing demand for clean-label products.



The botanical extracts market is segmented as below:

By Application

• F&B

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics



By Type

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing applications of botanical extracts in beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical extracts market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of aromatherapy for stress relief and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading botanical extracts market vendors that include All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Bio Botanica Inc., Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Dohler GmbH, Grupo Natac S.L.U., Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jairamdass Khushiram, Kalsec Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, NEXIRA, Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Ltd. Also, the botanical extracts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

