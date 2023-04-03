Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027: Shift from Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition for Patients Drives Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Tube (Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy), Feeding Pump, Giving Set), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Diabetes, Neurological Disorder, Cancer), End User (Hospital, ACS, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 from USD 3.7 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Adult patients segment holds the largest share of enteral feeding devices market by age group in 2021

By, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into pediatric and adult patients. The pediatric patients include neonates, infants, children, and adolescents). Adult patients segment dominated the enteral feeding devices market by age group.

Oncology to remain dominating and fastest growing segment by applications during the forecast period

Based on applications, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, oncology, hypermetabolism, diabetes, neurological disorders, and other applications. Oncology segment dominates the market in 2021 and is also expected to remain the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period owing to increasing cancer burden.

Oncology is further segmented into head and neck cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach & GI cancer, esophageal cancer, and other cancers. Head and Neck cancer dominates the oncology segment by type. Patients with cancer of the head & neck are at risk of malnutrition during radiotherapy treatment due to the side effects of this treatment, and so the patients require enteral tube feeding to meet their nutritional needs.

Hospital segment dominates the enteral feeding devices market by end user

End user segment of enteral feeding devices market includes Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings. Hospitals segment dominates the market in 2021.

Enteral feeding devices in hospitals have certain advantages over home care and other ambulatory care use. Hospital care helps patients receive proper treatment and reduces the risks associated with the use of these devices. Additionally, hospitals maintain records of the usage of enteral feeding devices and accessories; this helps avoid their overuse and reduces clinical risks.

North America dominates by region in 2021 due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

North America accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2021. The region is witnessing significant increase in geriatric population. This population segment is susceptible to many chronic diseases and disorders, such as cancer and gastrointestinal diseases, that is resulting into increased risk of malnutrition across healthcare facilities. As a result, enteral feeding therapies are extensively used across healthcare facilities to avoid such complications.

Additionally, reimbursement agencies in the region such as Medicaid, TRICARE, and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, reimburse home enteral nutrition in the countries such as US. This factor, along with the growing home healthcare market in the country, is also driving the demand of enteral feeding devices intended for home use.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 405 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift from Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition for Patients

High Incidence of Preterm Births and Genetic Disorders in Pediatric and Neonatal Patients

Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in Home Care Sector

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population and Age-Related Chronic Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Dysphagia

Restraints

Complications Associated with Enteral Feeding Devices

Opportunities

High Growth Opportunities for Market Players in Developing Countries

Challenges

Insufficient Reimbursement Policies for Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Developing Countries

Dearth of Skilled Professionals and Endoscopy Specialists

Industry Trends

Growing Use of Sensors to Reduce Ng Tube Complications

Increasing Preference for Low-Profile Tubes

Shift of Healthcare Provision from Hospital to Community Settings

Companies Mentioned

Alcor Scientific

Amsino International, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Cook Medical

Danone S.A.

Danumed Medizintechnik Gmbh

Dynarex Corporation

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Fuji Systems

Kentec

Medela Ag

Medline Industries, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Omex Medical Technology

Romsons

Vesco Medical LLC

Vygon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s88zg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment