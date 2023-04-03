The Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market is forecast to grow by USD 28773.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 40.17% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647182/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investment in R&D, cloud-based solutions, and increasing adoption of AI in predictive analysis.



The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail and healthcare

• BFSI

• Telecommunication

• Government and defense

• Others



By Type

• Software

• Services



By Geographical

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing integration of AIaaS with blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of acquisitions and partnerships and increasing investments in AIaaS by retail end-users will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market sizing

• Artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market forecast

• Artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

