The Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is forecast to grow by $440.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period

Our report on the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing polyester applications across various industries, growth of personal care and cosmetics industry, and growing environmental concerns.



The 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• PTT

• Polyurethane

• Personal care and detergents

• Others



By Sorce

• Bio-based

• Petrochemical based



By Geographical

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the production of bio-based PDO from renewable raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing biodiesel production and augmented investment in R&D of PDO will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market covers the following areas:

• 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market sizing

• 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market forecast

• 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market vendors that include Accela ChemBio Inc., ChemImpex International Inc., Connect Chemicals GmbH, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shell plc, and Tate and Lyle Plc. Also, the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

