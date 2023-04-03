Tension Control Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.80% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Tension Control Market Research Report, by Types, Application, Component, and Region- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Tension control is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 4.80%.

Tension control Market Overview:

Tension control refers to permanently controlling the tension, mainly in raw materials available in roll size. The tension control mechanism should be effective at any machine speed phase, such as speed deceleration and machine acceleration. The tension control system is of two kinds closed loop and open loop. The tension control system is known to have several benefits, such as being inexpensive, offering a high-quality performance level, and being very effective for providing constant unwinding tension and offering stability for your process.

The global tension control market has showcased massive expansion in the last few years. The escalating demand for automated tension control is considered the main aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for flexible printing & packaging worldwide is also one of the crucial parameters boosting market development. For example, the US Department of Defense invested USD 75 million in 2015 in a new flexible manufacturing hub, including 3D printing technologies to enhance medical health monitoring.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Tension control includes players such as:

Nireco (Japan)

Montalvo (US)

Double E (US)

Maxcess (US)

Nexen (US)

Erhardt+Leimer (Germany)

FMS (Switzerland)

Dover Flexo Electronics (US)

RE Controlli Industriali (Italy)

Among others.





The global market for tension control is predicted to experience substantial development over the review era, given mainly to the rising investment in packaging machinery manufacturing, especially for the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Moreover, factors such as growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing, increase in demand for packaging machinery imports & manufacturing, and transition towards flexible packaging in the food & beverage end-use industry are also projected to positively impact the development of the tension control market over the coming years.

Tension Control Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The main parameter supporting the market's development is escalating demand for automated tension control. Furthermore, the growing demand for flexible printing & packaging worldwide is also one of the crucial parameters boosting market development. For example, the US Department of Defense invested USD 75 million in 2015 in a new flexible manufacturing hub, including 3D printing technologies, to enhance medical health monitoring.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 4.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component and Application Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for automated tension control



The global market for tension control is predicted to experience substantial development over the review era, given mainly to the rising investment in packaging machinery manufacturing, especially for the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Moreover, factors such as growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing, increase in demand for packaging machinery imports & manufacturing, and transition towards flexible packaging in the food & beverage end-use industry are also projected to positively impact the development of the tension control market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is high prices for installation.

Tension Control Market COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Tension control market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.



Tension Control Market Segment Analysis

Among all the components, the load cell segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for tension control over the review era. The main parameter supporting the segment's expansion is the rising adoption of automation in aluminum, printing & packaging industries, and paper processing, especially across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Among all the end-users, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to guarantee the top spot across the global market for tension control during the review era.

Tension Control Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for Tension control over the assessment era. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as the rising use of flexible printing & packaging, increased demand for packaging machinery imports, growth in demand for packaging machinery imports, and a switch to flexible packaging in the food & beverage end-use industry.

