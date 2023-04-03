Microbiological Testing of Water Global Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027: Shift from Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests for Cost & Time Effectiveness Drives Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiological Testing of Water Market by Pathogen Type (Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Clostridium, Vibrio), Type (Instruments, Reagents & Test Kits), Water Type (Drinking & Bottle, Industrial Water), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Microbiological testing of water is estimated at USD 1.6 Billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2027.

The increasing incidences of waterborne diseases are one of the major factors driving growth in the microbiological testing of water market. Most deaths globally are caused by water-borne illnesses, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries.

It is possible to prevent many of these diseases with one simple action, by testing the water and ensuring its quality and suitability for human consumption. The analysis of harmful biological organisms, elements, and compounds in the water is aided by the microbiological testing of water.

Industrial water, by water type, is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Microbiological testing of water market throughout the forecasted period

Due to the high-water usage in the industrial sector and the presence of adequate regulations to support such testing, the industrial water segment dominated the global market for microbiological testing of water.

The Pharmaceutical segment by industry is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Microbiological testing of water market

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to fuel the development of the global microbiological testing of water market. Purified water and water for injections (WFI) are the two primary types of water that are used by the pharmaceutical industry. Both types of water need to be assessed for bioburden, and WFI also must be tested for bacterial endotoxins.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the Microbiological testing of water market

North America is the largest regional market for the microbiological testing of water and is expected to grow steadily due to the stringent food norms and strict legislation for the industrial usage of water. With the increasing number of FDA regulations governing the safety & quality of drinking water, there is a surge in the demand for microbial water testing solutions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Microbial Water Quality Analysis

Stringent Regulatory Environment

Shift from Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests for Cost & Time Effectiveness

Active Involvement of Government Authorities

Restraints

High Capital Investment

Opportunities

Growing Market in Emerging Economies

Introduction of Innovative Rapid Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure

Case Study Analysis

Zurich Water Works (Wvz): Batch-Processing of Drinking Water Samples for Microbial Testing

Luminultra: Rapid Microbial Assessment Following Legionellosis in Nursing Home

