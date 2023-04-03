The Global Rugged Devices Market is forecast to grow by USD 1136.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256449/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rugged devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for data management systems, increasing demand for rugged barcode scanners, and increasing preference for android-based devices.



The rugged devices market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Semi-rugged

• Fully-rugged

• Ultra-rugged



By Product

• Rugged mobile computers and smartphones

• Rugged tablets and notebooks

• Rugged scanners

• Rugged air quality monitors



By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Military and defense

• Government



By Geographical

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging applications of rugged devices as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for IoT-based rugged devices and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rugged devices market covers the following areas:

• Rugged devices market sizing

• Rugged devices market forecast

• Rugged devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged devices market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, KYOCERA corp., MilDef Group AB, MiTAC SYNNEX Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rugged Science LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., WIDEUM SOLUTIONS S.L., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the rugged devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

