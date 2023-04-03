Latin America Waste Management Circular Economy Market Outlook Report 2023: Greater Adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility Initiatives and Policies Expected

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LATAM Circular Economy of Waste Management Market Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin American waste management market is estimated to be $308.01 billion in 2022, registering a 5.9% CAGR by 2023.
This study identifies the companies to watch in the Latin American waste management market and analyzes factors driving and restraining growth.
Latin America faces several waste management problems, with recycling rates that do not exceed 10%, a large number of open-air dumps, high levels of informality in the workplace, and more than 40% of incorrectly managed waste.
Finding a solution to this problem is imperative due to new transformative Mega Trends, such as sustainability and the circular economy. The waste management market in Latin America is expanding, as it seeks to improve efficiency, increase private participation to boost investment, and incorporate digital solutions.
The report focuses on segments of collection, transportation, sorting and separation, reuse and recycling, and landfill disposal. It provides revenue forecasts and forecast analysis and determines the emerging growth opportunities for market participants to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2023
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Waste Management and the Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4 Macroeconomic Factors
- Latin America - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook by Country
- Latin America - Population by Country
5 Waste Management Index, 2022
- The 2022 Waste Management Index - Key Assumptions
- 2022 Waste Management Index by Country
- 2022 Waste Management Index - Overview of Key Indicators by Country
6 Revenue Trends, 2023
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
7 Waste Management and Circular Economy Predictions, 2023
- Prediction 1 - Increase in the Number of Public-private Partnerships for Waste Management Projects
- Prediction 2 - Greater Adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility Initiatives and Policies
- Prediction 3 - Promotion of Circular Economy Initiatives to Reduce Waste and Increase Reuse and Recycling
8 Collection Segment Outlook, 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot - Collection
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2023 - Collection
9 Transportation Segment Outlook, 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot - Transportation
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2023 - Transportation
10 Sorting & Separation Segment Outlook, 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot - Sorting & Separation
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2023 - Sorting & Separation
11 Reuse & Recycling Segment Outlook, 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot - Reuse & Recycling
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2023 - Reuse & Recycling
12 Landfill Disposal Segment Outlook, 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot - Landfill Disposal
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2023 - Landfill Disposal
13 Regional Predictions, 2023
- 2023 Predictions - Argentina/Chile/Colombia
- 2023 Predictions - Paraguay/Brazil/Ecuador/Costa Rica/Mexico/Uruguay
- 2023 Predictions - Honduras/Panama/Nicaragua/Dominican Republic/Bolivia/Guatemala/Peru/El Salvador
- Key Competitors in the Waste Management Value Chain
- Key Competitors in Digitalization of the Waste Management Market
14 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Mechanical Sorting Plants
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in Waste Collection Systems and Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Transparency and Traceability with Digital Solutions
15 Conclusions
