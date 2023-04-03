The Global Marine Coatings Market is forecast to grow by USD 4472.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192434/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the marine coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of shipbuilding industry, increase in marine trading and logistics activities, and increase in naval expenditures.



The marine coatings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Coastal

• Deepsea

• Containers

• Offshore house

• Others



By Type

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shift toward green marine coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the marine coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in technology and increasing inorganic growth strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the marine coatings market covers the following areas:

• Marine coatings market sizing

• Marine coatings market forecast

• Marine coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marine coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Berger Paints, Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., MCU Coatings International, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Protexion LLP, RPM International Inc., Seal for Life Group, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the marine coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192434/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________