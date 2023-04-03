The Global Organic Edible Oil Market is forecast to grow by $3126.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Edible Oil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136824/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the organic edible oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils, numerous uses of organic edible oil, and the benefits of organic edible oils.



The organic edible oil market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Organic soybean oil

• Organic olive oil

• Organic canola oil

• Organic coconut oil and others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the organic edible oil market growth during the next few years. Also, application in the beauty and cosmetic industry and increasing prominence of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the organic edible oil market covers the following areas:

• Organic edible oil market sizing

• Organic edible oil market forecast

• Organic edible oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic edible oil market vendors that include Adams Group, Agronic Food Pvt. Ltd., Aryan International, B and G Foods Inc., Black and Green, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, Clearspring Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., EFKO, ENZO Olive Oil Co., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., ShanCha Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd., and Viva Naturals Inc. Also, the organic edible oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136824/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________