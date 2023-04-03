Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing 2023-2033. Forecasts by Source (Mammalian, Non-mammalian), by Service (Process Development, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging), by Product (Biologics, Biosimilars), by Company Size (Small, Mid-sized, Large), by Scale of Operations (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis



The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market was valued US$14,140.0 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

CROs offer a unique value to biotech businesses, which tend to grow quickly and be resourceful. Established pharma companies can build best-in-class capabilities in-house and selectively outsource, but biotech companies often have to rely on others to provide the full range of clinical services before they can think about building their own development organisations. This is because biotech companies grow quickly and don't have as much infrastructure for development.

Also, biotech companies often haven't made a name for themselves yet. When it comes to interacting with clinical-trial sites, investigators, patients, caregivers, and regulators around the world, biotech companies may not have the same connections or name recognition as a large biopharma or global CRO that has people on the ground and relationships with stakeholders in many countries.

Also, innovation in clinical development today often means working with specialised companies that offer best-in-breed point solutions, such as electronic clinical outcome assessments, trial payments, and decentralised or virtual trials. Several players such as Science37 and Documentum, focus on one or more parts of the clinical trial life cycle. This is in addition to big companies like Oracle and Veeva that offer technology and data-enablement services for all development activities. Contracting with several best-in-class vendors separately may result in the most advanced clinical trials, but it also takes large-scale vendor management skills and processes that most new biotech companies can't handle on their own.

So, biotech companies may partner with a bigger company, like BioNTech did with Pfizer and Genmab did with Janssen and AbbVie, or they may turn to a CRO, which can act as both a general contractor for outside services and a source of practical innovation. CROs that know where biotech companies feel underserved and align their services to fill in the gaps should find a lot of chances to help this fast-growing sector.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?

Due to the challenges caused by COVID-19, many businesses have had to hire new contract manufacturers or suppliers of ingredients to keep up with rising demand. Also, because the biopharmaceutical business is always growing, companies that do their own manufacturing are having trouble with production problems like a lack of expertise and high-tech equipment. The number of early-stage bio/pharma businesses has grown because biotechnology is getting better and there are more ways to get money from outside sources.

Investors' interest in biopharmaceuticals has expanded to include services such as contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and commercial research organisations (CROs). Ampersand Capital, for example, bought Vibalogics, a CDMO that specialises in viridae, live bacteria, and aseptic processing, and Permira bought Quotient Sciences, a UK-based early-stage drug research firm. However, when finances and resources are shifted to "COVID medicines" at the cost of other biologics projects under development for other therapeutic areas, the pandemic has had some detrimental knock-on consequences. Inquiries and orders for pandemic vaccines and medicines are increasing, according to service providers, CDMOs and CROs.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 360-page report provides 140 tables and 167 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including source, service, product, company size, scale of operations and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Technological Breakthroughs Driving Industry Growth

Several technological breakthroughs in the last few decades have had a big effect on how small-molecule drugs are made. Also, with the rise of new technologies, biologics have had a big effect on the pharmaceutical industry, bringing about new ways to treat a wide range of diseases, including immune, oncological, and rare ones. Also, the positive results of ongoing clinical research projects have led the government and private sector to spend a lot of money in this field. For example, in 2021, more than US$70 billion was put into the field of cell and gene therapy. But making biologics is not easy and has many problems. Some of the main things that worry innovators today are the rate of drugs or therapies falling out of the pipeline, long development times, the limitations of the facilities they have now, problems with regulations and compliance, and inconsistencies in the quality of the end product. So, people who make therapies are constantly looking for ways to get around the problems that already exist. Outsourcing has become a profitable choice for people who make biologic drugs, among other things.

At the moment, a lot of companies in the biopharmaceutical field prefer to transfer different tasks to contract service providers, such as biologics manufacturing. Also, it's important to note that biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers are working hard to strengthen their positions in this field by forming strategic partnerships. This is so they can keep up with the growing demand for biologics. For this reason, there have been large growth, mergers, and acquisitions in this market, as service providers try to become one-stop shops that can meet all of their customers' needs. Since outsourcing is becoming more and more accepted as a good way to run a business in this area, we expect the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market (biopharma CDMO/biopharma CMO) to grow at a significant growth rate in the next few years.

Quick Turnaround Time Offered by CMOs Projected to Boost Industry Growth

Bioprocessing improvements and breakthroughs have been very important to the growth of contract service providers because they have helped them solve problems like high production costs and the need to change over between batches. One of the most important innovations is the use of bioprocessing systems that only need to be used once. This helps lower the costs of production and scaling up. Also, CMOs have grown a lot because single-use goods have a quick turnaround time and don't require a lot of extra work, such as changeover and cleaning validation.

One common trend in the industry is mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, which help CMOs give integrated bioprocessing services to their clients and, in turn, make them a more reliable choice for a quick product launch for commercial use. Large companies, on the other hand, think that outsourcing is risky because they lose strategic control and have less management oversight. Because of this, big pharmaceutical businesses choose to keep their manufacturing in-house. This is likely to slow down the growth of CMOs to some degree.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expansion of Fill-and-Finish CMOs

CMOs have provided biopharmaceutical companies with a vast array of services, from cell culture to product packaging. CMOs provide manufacturing services including process development, fill and finish, analytical and quality control research, and packaging. Due to rising quality concerns and regulatory changes in biopharmaceutical development, the category of analytical & QC studies is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. In accordance with regulatory requirements, new constraints are being imposed on CMOs producing biologics to ensure product purity and safety.

Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

In terms of API production, Asia-Pacific is a sizable region with numerous expanding nations. Despite the fact that the APAC region has a smaller share of healthcare expenditures than established markets in North America and Europe, the region's growth rate has surpassed that of established markets in North America and Europe. As a result of rising healthcare expenditures, healthcare in APAC has become more affordable and pharmaceutical product demand has increased. The majority of medications used in the United States are produced in domestic facilities. Pharmaceutical companies that sell their products in North America and Europe also rely heavily on contract manufacturers as outsourcing partners. As a result of increased competition, price constraints, and regulatory changes, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing the procurement and production of raw materials. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for APIs due to rising consumption, expenditures on healthcare, and availability of pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market are AbbVie, Inc., AGC Biologics, Avantor, Inc., Binex Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cambrex Corporation, Catalent Inc, Curia Global, Inc., Cytiva, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, JRS PHARMA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, KBI Biopharma, Lonza, Pfizer CentreOne, ProBioGen, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Biologics, Sandoz, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Thermo Fisher Scientific and WuXi Biologics among others. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Catalent launched ProteoSuite SM Oral suite, which allows the rational selection of orally developable targeted protein degrader (TPD) candidates and their advancement into clinical trials. These emerging therapeutic modalities are typically highly potent and present novel oral bioavailability challenges to formulators.

Oral suite, which allows the rational selection of orally developable targeted protein degrader (TPD) candidates and their advancement into clinical trials. These emerging therapeutic modalities are typically highly potent and present novel oral bioavailability challenges to formulators. In November 2022, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expanded its strategic partnership with North Carolina State University (NC State) to create future innovation opportunities through new research projects, sustainable facility design, and bioprocessing advancements at the future Holly Springs cell culture biomanufacturing site. The strategic partnership will focus areas of research and facility design to support FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 for its new $2 billion site in Holly Springs. Additionally, the strategic partnership will create opportunities for the organizations to develop new bioprocess development techniques using machine learning, artificial intelligence, and analytical methods.

