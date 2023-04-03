Electrostatic Precipitator Market Share Projected to Reach USD 9.5 Billion, with a CAGR of 4.00% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electrostatic Precipitator Market Information by Type, Component, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030", Electrostatic Precipitator Market can expect to touch USD 9.5 Billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 4.00% from 2022 to 2030.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market Overview

Strong economic surge worldwide accompanied by the rise in the industrialization rate have exacerbated the level of air pollution to the extent where immediate attention is required to bring down the surging carbon and GHG emissions. A proper system is needed to curb the huge level of particulate matter emanating from the smoke as well as dusk.

One of the most cutting-edge reliable technologies for collecting the particulate matter can be the electrostatic precipitator (ESP). It can be described as a particle collection device that makes use of the force of an induced electrostatic charge for the removal of carbon flakes along with other particles from a gaseous flow. The particles shift from the flowing gas stream to the collector plates with the help of an electrostatic force.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the electrostatic precipitator industry are

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan)

Babcock & Wilcox (US)

AMEC Foster Wheeler (UK)

Thermax Global (India)

Ducon Technologies (US)

Fujian Longking (China)

Hamon Group (Belgium)

Trion (US)

Among others.



In order to make pollution control units accessible to remote areas, numerous manufacturers of electrostatic precipitators are focusing on the development of mobile apps and other technologically advanced mechanisms. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that this factor will favor market growth. The electrostatic precipitator market is dominated by a number of multinational corporations that have primarily established themselves in Europe and North America. Pricing and a number of other market-strategy initiatives are heavily influenced by the major players.

Electrostatic precipitator makers focus more around product improvements to combine their market position. In addition to technological and design advancements, businesses are making significant investments in R&D. Manufacturers are able to offer distinctive products and gain an advantage over rivals thanks to this factor.

Electrostatic Precipitator market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 4.00% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component and End-User Key Market Opportunities Growth of coal-fired power plants Growth of cement industry Key Market Drivers Tightening air pollution control regulations





Electrostatic Precipitator Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Electrostatic Precipitator Market expansion will be further fueled by an increase in health awareness and population growth, particularly in urban areas. strict regulations to cut down on the rising levels of pollution in the air; Along with rising public health awareness, it is anticipated that the use of such equipment will rise. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that this factor will favor growth. Every year, efforts to eliminate pollution from the environment increase. In the coming years, market expansion will be fostered by the surging health awareness in developing as well as developed regions like Asia Pacific.

In the 1970 Clean Air Act, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) established standards for enhancing and maintaining air quality. Additionally, the EPA implements a variety of programs to regulate pollution levels. Over the next eight years, it is anticipated that such programs, policies, and regulations will continue to drive the market for electrostatic precipitators in the United States. The industrialization time has altogether added to air contamination, particularly in metropolitan regions.

The air is unsafe to inhale as a result of the uncontrolled release of chemical gases and fumes from construction, industrial, and automotive activities. It is anticipated that this factor will support overall market expansion in the coming years. Due to rising automation, rapid industrialization, and stringent government policies to reduce pollution, regions like North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to experience significant demand in the near future. Electrostatic precipitators play a crucial role in safeguarding human life from diseases brought on by polluted air.

Market Restraints:

There are a few drawbacks to electrostatic precipitators, despite their relatively high collection efficiencies (99-100%) across a wide range of particle sizes (0.05–5 m). Particle reentrainment as a result of sparking, as well as practical issues like high cost and shock hazards, fall into this category.

These factors can lead to a notable slowdown in the growth of the worldwide market size in subsequent years.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market COVID 19 Analysis

The unexpected outbreak of the pandemic in the form of a healthcare emergency worldwide has expedited numerous changes in the operation of businesses and also has hampered the ability of the units to manufacture and produce as per the CNG dispenser market demand. This has further brought a disrupted change in the supply chain mechanism and displaced people from their workplace and employment opportunities. Also, the target audience is moving from one place to another to safeguard themselves. Owing to the adversity of the situation, a temporary and permanent lockdown is imposed for people to stay at home. Additionally, the players are subject to a number of rigid functional restrictions, which makes it even more difficult for the market to satisfy the current level of standard demand.

The global government is working to revive market operations and create a smooth flow during the forecast period of 2022–2030, though. As a result, they are increasing the budget set aside for research and development into creative applications for CNG dispensers across a range of industries. It is believed that this is an effort to create a significant demand from many different sources, which will aid in balancing the market's supply chain. Also, the global market players that are functional across various global regions are working on product variations that will be launched on a global scale for the use of a mass audience.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market Segmentation

By Type

The different types of electrostatic precipitators in the market include Dry as well as Wet.

By Component

Hardware along with Software & Services are the top components discussed in the study.

By End-User

Metals, Power, Chemicals and Cement are the major industry end-users.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market Regional Insights

Over the conjectured period, MRFR experts believe that Asia Pacific will dominate the worldwide market. This striking growth will be in response to China's improved economic performance, significant investments in R&D, and rising technological support. In terms of the economic disparity between urban and rural populations, urbanization, as well as air pollution control, China is undergoing significant transformations.

