NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

April 03, 2023

Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 27, 2023 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share Wael Sawan 30 March 2023 SHELL (AMS) 1,699.63 EUR 26.62 Sinead Gorman 30 March 2023 SHEL (LSE) 409.04 GBP 23.38 Harry Brekelmans 30 March 2023 SHELL (AMS) 1,376.03 EUR 26.62 Ronan Cassidy 30 March 2023 SHEL (LSE) 1,124.28 GBP 23.38 Donny Ching 30 March 2023 SHELL (AMS) 2,882.11 EUR 26.62 Edward Daniels 30 March 2023 SHEL (LSE) 372.04 GBP 23.38 Huibert Vigeveno 30 March 2023 SHELL (AMS) 636.04 EUR 26.62 Zoe Yujnovich 30 March 2023 SHELL (AMS) 743.11 EUR 26.62

