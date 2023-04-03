The Global Humanized Mouse Model Market is forecast to grow by $133.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.18% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048523/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the humanized mouse model market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of personalized medicine, innovative applications, and advancements in genetic engineering technologies.



The humanized mouse model market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Genetically humanized mouse model

• Cell-based humanized mouse model



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• CROs

• Academic and research institutions



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the humanized mouse model market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing production of MABs and the emergence of whole animal imaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the humanized mouse model market covers the following areas:

• Humanized mouse model market sizing

• Humanized mouse model market forecast

• Humanized mouse model market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading humanized mouse model market vendors that include Altogen labs, Biocytogen, BioSafety Research Center Inc., Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Cyagen Biosciences, Envigo, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., genOway, Harbour Biomed, Hera Biolabs Inc., Horizon Discovery Ltd., ingenious targeting laboratory, JANVIER LABS, Ozgene Pty Ltd., PolyGene AG, Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Yecuris Corp. Also, the humanized mouse model market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

