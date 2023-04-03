The Global High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market is forecast to grow by USD134.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028502/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by performance and cost benefits of geostationary satellites, advancements in incorporated photovoltaic technology, and development of newer generation engines.



The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Balloons

• UAVs

• Airships



By Application

• Government services

• Commercial services



By Geographical

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of advanced materials as one of the prime reasons driving the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market covers the following areas:

• High-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market sizing

• High-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market forecast

• High-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Arka Group LP, AUGUR RosAeroSystems, BAE Systems Plc, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., CTT doo Beograd, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, iFlight Innovation Technology Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, TAO Transatmospheric Operations GmbH, Thales, The Boeing Co., UAVOS Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity S.L. Also, the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

