The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market is forecast to grow by USD 210506.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 61.51% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006367/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers, increased focus on developing AI chips for smartphones, and development of AI chips in autonomous vehicles.



The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market is segmented as below:

By Product

• ASICs

• GPUs

• CPUs

• FPGAs



By End-user

• Media and advertising

• BFSI

• IT and telecommunication

• Automotive and others



By Geographical

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the convergence of AI and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in ai start-ups and advances in the quantum computing market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market sizing

• Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market forecast

• Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) chips market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006367/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________