The Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market is forecast to grow by $ 4936.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.44% during the forecast period

Our report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased efficiency and productivity of MPMS, adherence to stringent regulatory standards in healthcare industry, and rising focus on minimizing medical errors.



The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Physicians

• Pharmacists



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS as one of the prime reasons driving the medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased popularity of e-prescriptions and increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market covers the following areas:

• Medical practice management software (MPMS) market sizing

• Medical practice management software (MPMS) market forecast

• Medical practice management software (MPMS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical practice management software (MPMS) market vendors that include Adroit Infosystems Inc., AdvancedMD Inc., ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC., Athenahealth Inc., BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd., CareCloud Inc., CollaborateMD Inc., eClinical Works LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, Henry Schein Inc., McKesson Corp., Nextech Systems LLC, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sage Group Plc, TotalMD, and Virence Health. Also, the medical practice management software (MPMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



