Havila Kystruten AS: Further delayed startup for Havila Polaris

Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements about delayed start up for the completed coastal cruise ship Havila Polaris.

As reported earlier, the company has applied for licenses which is crucial for the company to be able to pay off debts and to release the security linked to the vessels. The licenses are not received.

As a result, the company is forced to cancel another roundtrip with Havila Polaris, and the scheduled start-up is set for 10th May.

The company once again strongly apologizes for the consequences for the passengers and locals along the coast.

Contacts:

CEO, Bent Martini: +47 905 99 650

CFO, Arne Johan Dale: +47 909 87 706



