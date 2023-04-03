United States Wetland Management Market Report 2022: A $1+ Billion Market by 2029 Featuring SOLitude Lake Management, All Habitat Services, Allstate Resource Management, & ILM Environments

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wetland Management Market, By Service Type, By Solution, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The USA wetland management market held a market value of USD 355.79 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1,010.95 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



The declining wetland areas contributes heavily to the adoption of new wetland management services and solutions. However, the lack of awareness hampers the market growth. In addition to that, the key market players are actively involved in strategic collaborations, product development, launches, and mergers & acquisitions. The market is segmented based on service type, solution, and end user.



The commercial sector utilises wetlands in a strategic way. Prior to being discharged into a river or the ocean, contaminants from drinking water and wastewater are removed in wetlands. Wetland treatment removes substances like nitrogen and phosphorus that, if left untreated, could later result in an algal bloom.

These facilities also remove heavy metals like mercury or lead, which can be harmful to humans when consumed in fish at certain levels. Because wetlands act as a natural barrier against flooding and other natural calamities, wetland management is also used in municipal applications. Municipal wetlands are frequently employed in flood prevention strategies.

Additionally, they might be built to lessen the danger of coastal flooding and soil erosion. These wetlands provide habitat for biodiversity while filtering pollutants before they reach natural water sources, assisting in the maintenance of a healthy watershed. Urban wetland systems can help stormwater management in addition to preventing flooding by lowering peak flows during rainstorm events, bioremediating suspended particles, etc.



Growth Influencers:

Declining Wetland Areas



The growing significance and variety of uses of wetlands in the United States contribute to the market's expansion. 98 million individuals in the US - more than half the population - hunt, fish, observe birds, or take pictures of wildlife.

Additionally, a range of programmes and techniques are increasingly being adopted, which encourages market expansion. In the lower 48 states, more than half of the nation's wetlands as well as the essential services they provide have vanished. To preserve and restore the nation's wetlands, states have put a variety of programmes and methods into place.

The United States' wetland programmes are devoted to the preservation and protection of wetlands, with a focus on the EPA's four Core Elements: wetland regulation, wetland monitoring, and wetland water quality standards, voluntary wetland restoration.



Agriculture and Urban Development Causing Wetland Degradation



Various human activities may obstruct the development of wetlands. Chemical (such as toxic compounds), physical (such as sedimentation), or ecological stresses can affect wetlands (e.g., non-native species).

Ecosystems of plants and animals as well as soil chemistry can be significantly impacted by changes in hydrology. Pollutants such as silt, fertilizer, human sewage, animal waste, road salts, pesticides, and heavy metals can overwhelm the wetland's natural capacity to absorb them, causing deterioration.

The increasing environmental awareness programmes and value of the wetlands can create growth opportunities for the U.S. wetland management market. Although the value of ecosystem management has long been recognised in many traditional cultures, official environmental regulations and legislation began to emerge in the nineteenth century in reaction to industrialization's environmental problems.



Segments Overview:

The herbicide application segment held the highest share of more than 40% in 2021. Moreover, the mechanical technique segment is expected to grow highest at the rate of 14.9% over the forecast period.

The nature based solution held the largest share of 69% in 2021.

The municipal segment is expected to hold the largest CAGR of 14.2% and market share of more than 45% in 2021.



Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the USA wetland management market include SOLitude Lake Management, All Habitat Services LLC, Allstate Resource Management, Inc., ILM Environments, and others.

The top five players market share is more than 50%. ILM Environments has been concentrating on skilled environmental care. Whether on land or on water, the knowledgeable workforce collaborates with clients to deliver remarkable solution that benefit both people and the environment.



Company Profiles

All Habitat Services LLC

Allstate Resource Management, Inc.

Amec Foster Wheeler

Aquatic Systems

Dragonfly Pond Works, LLC

ILM Environments

Rimmer Environmental Consulting, LLC

SOLitude Lake Management



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtwul1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.