Global Antibiotics Market Report 2023: Rising Demand For Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Drives Growth

The Global Antibiotics Market is estimated to be USD 40.49 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.78 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.23%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $54.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand For Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Restraints

Rising Drug Approval Costs

Lack of Raw Material Resources

Opportunities

Rising Investments in R&D Activities by Pharmaceutical Companies

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations for Drug Approval

Lack of Skilled Professional

Market Segmentation

The Global Antibiotics Market is segmented based on Action Mechanism, Drug Class, Spectrum, and Geography.

By Action Mechanism, the market is classified into Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, and RNA Synthesis Inhibitors.

By Drug Class, the market is classified into Aminoglycosides, Carbapenem, Cephalosporin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolides, Penicillin, and Sulfonamides.

By Spectrum, the market is classified into Broad-spectrum Antibiotics and Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Akron, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Johnson & Johnson

KYORIN Holdings, Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

