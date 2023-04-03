The Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market is forecast to grow by $18.38 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.69% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103799/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the genetically modified seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the adoption of biofuels, advances in genetic engineering, and premium pricing of non-genetically modified food products.



The genetically modified seeds market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Corn

• Soyabean

• Cotton

• Canola

• Others



By Type

• Herbicide tolerance

• Insect tolerance



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for crop production as one of the prime reasons driving the genetically modified seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for oleo-chemicals and rise in molecular breeding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the genetically modified seeds market covers the following areas:

• Genetically modified seeds market sizing

• Genetically modified seeds market forecast

• Genetically modified seeds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genetically modified seeds market vendors that include BASF SE, Cibus, FMC Corp., Groupe Limagrain Holding, HSR Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Pioneer, Rallis India Ltd., Rasi Seeds P Ltd., Royal Barenbrug Group, Stine Seed Co., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., Terranova Seeds Australia, UPL Ltd., Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., and Sakata Seed Corp. Also, the genetically modified seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

