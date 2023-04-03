Report: Frozen Potato Market Projected to Grow at 4.5% CAGR Through 2030, Driven by Convenience Food Demand and Expanding Foodservice Industry

NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading research firm IndexBox has just published a new report on the global frozen potato market, providing comprehensive analysis, insights, and forecasts through 2030. The report offers a detailed overview of the current market scenario, key growth drivers and challenges, factors affecting demand, and the outlook for the major consuming industries. The full report is available on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-frozen-potatoes-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

In addition, IndexBox is offering trial access to their market data platform, allowing interested parties to explore essential information and trends related to the frozen potato industry.

According to the report, the global frozen potato market is projected to experience significant growth through 2030, driven by factors such as increasing demand for convenience food, innovation in product offerings, and expansion in the foodservice industry. However, the market also faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and growing concerns over health and sustainability.

The global frozen potato market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. This industry overview provides an outline of the market trends and growth prospects for each segment, as well as the major end-users and regions that significantly impact the frozen potato market.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Frozen French Fries

Frozen Potato Wedges

Frozen Mashed Potatoes

Frozen Hash Browns

Other Frozen Potato Products

Frozen French fries dominate the market, followed by frozen potato wedges and hash browns. The growing popularity of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the increasing demand for convenience foods have fueled the growth of these segments. Innovations in flavor profiles and the introduction of healthier product options also contribute to their continued expansion.

End-User Segmentation:

Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Full-Service Restaurants

Catering Services

Retail Stores

QSRs account for the largest share of the global frozen potato market, driven by the rising number of fast-food chains and the demand for easy-to-prepare food items. Full-service restaurants and catering services also significantly contribute to market growth, as they increasingly adopt frozen potato products for their convenience and consistent quality. The retail sector, which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, is also witnessing an uptick in demand for frozen potato products as consumers increasingly prefer convenient and ready-to-cook food items.

Regional Overview:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market for frozen potatoes, with the United States driving the majority of the demand. Europe follows closely behind, with countries like the United Kingdom , Germany , and France contributing significantly to the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, led by emerging economies such as China and India, is experiencing rapid expansion due to the growing middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and the proliferation of QSRs and foodservice outlets. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also witnessing notable growth, driven by the expanding foodservice industry and rising demand for convenience foods.

Some of the largest manufacturers in the frozen potato industry include

McCain Foods Limited: Based in Canada, McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products, including French fries, potato wedges, and hash browns. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.: An American company, Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato products for foodservice, retail, and QSRs. J.R. Simplot Company: This American company offers a wide range of frozen potato products, including French fries, potato wedges, and mashed potatoes. Aviko B.V.: A Dutch company, Aviko is one of the largest European producers of frozen potato products, offering an extensive product portfolio for the foodservice and retail sectors. Farm Frites International B.V.: Farm Frites, based in the Netherlands, is a global supplier of frozen potato products, including French fries, potato wedges, and hash browns. Agristo NV: A Belgium-based company, Agristo specializes in the production of frozen potato products, offering a variety of options for the foodservice and retail industries. Barts Spices Ltd. (Champion Foods): A UK-based company, Champion Foods is a leading producer of frozen potato products, including French fries, wedges, and specialty items. Clarebout Potatoes NV: Based in Belgium, Clarebout Potatoes is a major supplier of frozen potato products, such as French fries and potato specialties, to foodservice and retail outlets. The Kraft Heinz Company (Ore-Ida): The American multinational Kraft Heinz owns the Ore-Ida brand, which is a prominent player in the retail sector for frozen potato products, including French fries and hash browns. Mydibel S.A.: A Belgian company, Mydibel is a producer and supplier of a wide range of frozen potato products, including French fries, potato wedges, and mashed potatoes.

For more information, or to request a copy of the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/

Keywords: Frozen Potato Market, Market Forecast, Growth Drivers, Market Challenges, Demand Factors, Consuming Industries