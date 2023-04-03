The Global Wellness Tourism Market is forecast to grow by USD 427.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wellness Tourism Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016612/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wellness tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in mental illness, growth in personal wellness awareness, and increasing interest in wellness in the hospitality industry.



The wellness tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Domestic

• International



By Application

• Physical

• Psychological

• Spiritual



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of online wellness aggregators as one of the prime reasons driving the wellness tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials and the emergence of airports with fitness amenities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wellness tourism market covers the following areas:

• Wellness tourism market sizing

• Wellness tourism market forecast

• Wellness tourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wellness tourism market vendors that include Accor S.A., Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Mekosha, Osthoff Resort, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Also, the wellness tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

