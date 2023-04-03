South Africa General Insurance Market Report 2023: Personal, Accident and Health, Liability, Financial Lines, Property, Motor, Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance Markets 2017-2021 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa General Insurance Market Size, Trends by Line of Business (Personal, Accident and Health, Liability, Financial Lines, Property, Motor, Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance and Miscellaneous), Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the South Africa's General insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2017-21) and forecast period (2021-26).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the South Africa's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the South Africa's general insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of the South Africa's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- The South Africa's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- The South Africa's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- The South Africa's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by the South Africa's general insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the South Africa's general insurance segment for the report's 2017-21 review period, and projected figures for the 2021-26 forecast period.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in South Africa and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Summary Trends and KPIs
- Key Trends by Line of Business
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Financial Lines Insurance
- Marine, Aviation, and Transit Insurance
- Personal Accident and health Insurance
- Miscellaneous Insurance
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Santam
- Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited
- The Hollard Insurance Company Limited
- Old Mutual Insure Limited
- Outsurance Insurance Company Limited
- Bryte Insurance Company Limited
- Absa Group
- Discovery Insure Limited
