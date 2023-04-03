United States Foreign Military Sales Market Report 2023: Opportunities Arising in Maritime Security Requirements, Air and Missile Defense, & Supplies and Munition Replenishment

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Foreign Military Sales Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a snapshot of FMS activities, market participants, key customers, and future outlook.

It explores industry trends, offers examples of FMS contracts across all categories, and highlights major arms categories projected to drive FMS growth in the United States. The report also analyzes the market's growth opportunities, potential restraints, and technology interests.

The US FMS market is mature, with established defense manufacturers and limited opportunities for new entrants. The industry is projected to register stable growth owing to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian crisis and the growing perception of regional security threats in the volatile geopolitical climate.

Leading economies are expected to prioritize military capabilities modernization and upgrades, focusing on air and maritime domains. The report emphasizes the need for partnerships with prospective customer nations to stay competitive as FMS customers focus on the indigenization of defense technologies.

Major arms contracted through FMS are grouped into six categories:

Fixed Wing Aircraft;

Missiles;

Weapons;

Ships;

C4ISR;

Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Foreign Military Sales Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Market Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Foreign Military Sales Analysis

Foreign Military Sales Contract Analysis

Contract Type

Top Contracting Departments

Market Share Analysis - Competitive Landscape

Top Market Segmentation

Top Companies per Market Segmentation

Top Foreign Military Sales Customers

Top Foreign Military Sales Contracts

Top FMS Product Categories by Segmentation

Foreign Military Sales - Representative Contracts

Foreign Military Sales - Companies to Watch

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Maritime Security Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2 - Air and Missile Defense

Growth Opportunity 3 - Supplies and Munition Replenishment

4. Appendix

