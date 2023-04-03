Enact Announces Integration with Vesta’s Loan Origination System

RALEIGH, N.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, announced today that they have integrated with Vesta, a next generation loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company.



Enact customers are now able to get rate quotes as well as order non-delegated and delegated mortgage insurance through Vesta’s platform. Founded in 2020, Vesta enables lenders of all sizes to build customizable workflows and rules around their mortgage processes directly into the LOS platform.

“Enact strives to provide a world-class customer experience for each of our lender partners,” said Neenu Kainth, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Enact, “Through integrating with partners like Vesta, we support our customers in the environment that works best for them, and ultimately provide them with access to our competitive rates and MI products.”

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Enact,” said Mike Yu, CEO at Vesta. “This new natively built integration will enable our customers to seamlessly quote and order mortgage insurance directly from Vesta’s LOS, streamlining the entire process and eliminating unnecessary delays.”

Together, the companies are dedicated to helping lenders of all sizes operate more efficiently, and more profitably, while making Enact private mortgage insurance readily accessible for homebuyers.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end to end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.