Greater Good Charities, with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health & The Animal Rescue Site, Kicks Off 3rd Year of Good Flights & Successful Transport of 8,800+ Shelter Pets to Adoptive Homes Including 900+ Asymptomatic Heartworm-Positive Dogs

Seattle, Wash., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Heartworm Awareness Month, Greater Good Charities, in cooperation with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, the maker of HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel), and The Animal Rescue Site, kicks off the third year of the Good Flights program, and have successfully transported more than 8,800 at-risk shelter pets from the South to new homes on the East Coast and in the West. That number includes over 900 asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs as part of the Save a Heart initiative, which aims to reduce euthanasia in overcrowded animal shelters by preventing and treating heartworm disease in shelter dogs. To kick off the third year of Good Flights, a special transport of more than 100 shelter pets will take place on April 3 from New Orleans, LA. to the East Coast.



“After just two years, Save a Heart, a life-saving initiative of our Good Flights program, has provided at-risk shelter dogs in the South with a second chance and a new home,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “It’s truly rewarding to work with Boehringer Ingelheim, the maker of HEARTGARD Plus, and The Animal Rescue Site to change the course of these pets’ lives and showcase that, with the right care and treatment, this disease does not have to result in tragedy for these pets.”

Boehringer Ingelheim, the maker of HEARTGARD Plus, covers medical costs and provides the necessary product to treat asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs, and The Animal Rescue Site funds various transports. Save a Heart air and ground transports occur approximately four times a month. In addition to the more than 8,800 shelter dogs relocated to safety, thousands of heartworm-positive shelter dogs that were not transported received medication in Louisiana and Alabama via the Save a Heart initiative, saving even more lives.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: HEARTGARD Plus is for use in dogs to prevent canine heartworm disease by eliminating the tissue stage of heartworm larvae (Dirofilaria immitis) for a month (30 days) after infection. HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) is well tolerated. All dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. Following the use of HEARTGARD Plus, digestive, and neurological side effects have rarely been reported. For more information, click here for full prescribing information.

Participating shelter partners in Louisiana and Alabama include Iberville Parish Animal Control, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, St. Martin Parish Animal Services, Cara’s House, Lafayette Animal Shelter, and Care Center, LASPCA Save a Pet Rescue & Transport, and Terrebonne Parish. In its third year, the Save a Heart initiative will have multiple receiving shelter partners in New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, and Pennsylvania including founding partners Humane Society of Broward County and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

Asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs transported via Save a Heart receive initial medication, in accordance with the recommendations from the American Heartworm Society, prior to transport. The Greater Good Charities’ Good Flights team works in concert with veterinary teams to select candidates that are positive for heartworm disease and are not showing clinical signs of the disease, which qualifies them for transport. Upon arrival at their destination shelter, the heartworm-positive shelter dogs are ideally placed into foster or adoptive homes to complete heartworm treatment and post-treatment monitoring until they test negative.

"Heartworm is a devastating disease for dogs and those who care for them, said Julie Ryan-Johnson, DVM, Associate Director of Shelter Programs at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. “Boehringer Ingelheim is proud to collaborate with Greater Good Charities to provide treatment and prevention to shelter dogs, giving them a second chance to live healthy lives with forever families.”

Good Flights is staffed with trained and seasoned animal welfare transport professionals who adhere to best practices in pet transport. Good Flights covers all transport costs for sending shelters, provides mentorship, furnishes pet care supplies like crates and bowls, and offers cash grant support to all shelter partners.

Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities that conducts life-saving airlifts and ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs as well as disaster relief, homeless cats, and harder to place large dogs. All shelter pets transported via Good Flights will be handled in compliance with the USDA’s interstate regulations. Learn more at greatergood.org.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.



About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has deep roots in the U.S. From a start in St. Joseph, Missouri, more than 100 years ago, it has grown to encompass seven sites. The Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health portfolio contains widely used and well-respected vaccines, parasite-control products and therapeutics for pets, horses and livestock including NexGard®, Heartgard®, Pyramid®, Presponse®, VAXXITEK®, CircoFLEX®, and Prascend®. Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA at

www.bi-animalhealth.com.

About The Animal Rescue Site by GreaterGood

The Animal Rescue Site is one of a suite of charitable sites launched by GreaterGood® beginning with The Hunger Site in 1999. The family of sites empowers people to affect positive change by making ordinary online actions extraordinary. GreaterGood is a powerful fund-raising vehicle for worthy causes in the U.S. and around the world and has proudly raised more than $75 million for charitable causes that help people, pets, and the planet. To learn more please visit GreaterGood.com.



