The Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market is forecast to grow by $74553.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.87% during the forecast period

Our report on the solid state drive (SSD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced performance and durability, growing enterprise storage market, and increasing adoption of SSDs in laptops and gaming and high-end pc applications.



The solid state drive (SSD) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• TLC

• MLC

• SLC



By End-user

• Laptops

• PCs



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of portable SSDs as one of the prime reasons driving the solid state drive (SSD) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emergence of 3D NAND and emergence of hybrid drives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solid state drive (SSD) market covers the following areas:

• Solid state drive (SSD) market sizing

• Solid state drive (SSD) market forecast

• Solid state drive (SSD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solid state drive (SSD) market vendors that include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., LITE ON Technology Corp., Maxta Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co, Simms International plc, SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the solid state drive (SSD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

