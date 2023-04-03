EMEA Automotive Sports Sponsorship Analysis Report 2023: Analyse the Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Sponsorship by the EMEA Automotive Industry - Analysing the Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete overview of the automotive sector across the EMEA region. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.



Cazoo, BMW and Continental are the most active brands from the automotive sector with 18 partnerships each in 2023, their branding is closely associated with world famous venues, property titles and teams.

Toyota sponsorship totals $96.47 million in 2023, making it the biggest spender in 2023, creating a big gap from the next biggest spender, Audi, on $59.47 million for 2023.



In the automotive sector, European brands are the biggest spenders with $579.28 million investment in 2023 directed towards the sports industry. The biggest soccer EMEA deal within the automotive industry is Jeep front-of-shirt deal with Juventus FC, worth an estimated $54.97 million annually.



Professional sports teams are the major recipient of the sponsorship from the automotive industry brands accounting for 50% of total annual automotive sector spend and 66.6% of total sector deals.

Motor racing is the second most popular sport for the automotive sector, generating an estimated $129.16 million annually as per Globaldata, across 51 deals within this sector. Honda's deal to be Red Bull Racing's official power unit supplier remains to be the biggest single automotive deal based in the UK, worth an estimated $27 million annually.



France is the next biggest EMEA market for automotive brands, with an estimated annual value of $275.98M. This includes Toyota's $83.5 million deal with the Olympic Games, which is scheduled to be hosted in 2024 in Paris.



Germany are the third biggest EMEA market for automotive brands, with an estimated annual value of $257.97M.



Key Highlights



A detailed overview of the automotive sector across the EMEA region. Outlining sectors influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.



Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the automotive sector across the EMEA region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Insight

Sector Analysis

Case Study

Brand Analysis

Appendix

GlobalData

