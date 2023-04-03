Anticoagulation Market to Touch USD 61.49 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases across the Globe | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by SNS Insider, the Anticoagulation Market had a worth of USD 35.25 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to attain USD 61.49 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Anticoagulation is the process of using medication to prevent or treat blood clots. Blood clots are a natural and necessary part of the body's response to injury, but they can also form abnormally and cause serious health problems. Anticoagulant medications work by interfering with the body's clotting mechanisms, making it more difficult for blood clots to form or grow. These medications are often prescribed to people who have a high risk of developing blood clots, such as those with certain medical conditions or who have recently undergone surgery.

Market Analysis

The anticoagulation market is poised for significant growth in the coming years due to several factors. Unhealthy lifestyles and aging populations have resulted in a rise in the incidence of heart attacks, which has increased the need for anticoagulants. Anticoagulants are drugs that prevent blood clots from forming and are often used to treat patients who have suffered a heart attack or stroke. Developing countries are also contributing to the growth of the market, with central authorities offering financial support to revamp healthcare facilities and improve service quality. This has led to an increase in demand for anticoagulants in these countries.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The Key Players are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi & more.

Get a Sample Report of Anticoagulation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2567

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the anticoagulation market, resulting in disruptions to the supply chain, shortages of medication, increased demand, and delays in the development of new drugs. As the conflict continues, it will be crucial for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to work together to mitigate the impact on patients who require anticoagulant treatment.

Anticoagulation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 35.25 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 61.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.9% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Anticoagulation Market: Key Segments • By Drug Class (Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACS), Warfarin, Other Vitamin K, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH))

• By Disease Indication (Heart Attack, Stroke, Deep Vein Thrombosis/ Pulmonary Embolism DVT/PE, Mechanical Heart Valves (MHV))

• By Route of Administration (ROA) (Oral, Injectable, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The anticoagulation market in Europe is primarily dominated by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, with these countries accounting for a significant portion of the market share. However, the market in Asia is expected to experience high growth rates in the next five years due to several factors. One major driver of growth in the Asian market is the increasing number of companies setting up manufacturing facilities in the region. This has led to increased availability of anticoagulants and reduced costs, making these drugs more accessible to a larger population.

Key Takeaway from Anticoagulation Market Study

Warfarin, a medication used as an anticoagulant, has been a dominant segment in the market for several years. With its proven efficacy and low cost, it has become the first-line treatment for many conditions that require anticoagulation therapy, such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation.

In recent years, the heart attack segment has held a high share in the market, due to the increasing prevalence of heart disease and the growing awareness of the importance of timely and effective treatment. This has led to a surge in research and development efforts aimed at improving existing anticoagulant therapies and developing new treatments that are more effective.

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2567

Recent Developments Related to Anticoagulation Market

Merck, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational anticoagulant therapy, MK-2060. This designation is granted to drugs that show potential to address unmet medical needs and expedite the development and review process by the FDA.

Microbial biotech company, Micot, has recently announced a $15 million funding round to support their ongoing efforts to develop an anticoagulant breakthrough. This new funding will enable Micot to continue their research and development of innovative microbial-based solutions for improving human health. The new funding round was led by a group of investors, including venture capital firms and pharmaceutical companies.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Anticoagulation Market Segmentation, By Drug Class

9. Anticoagulation Market Segmentation, By Disease Indication

10. Anticoagulation Market Segmentation, By Route Of Administration (ROA)

11. Anticoagulation Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Anticoagulation Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2567

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.