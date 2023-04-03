The Global Safes and Vaults Market is forecast to grow by $1616.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safes and Vaults Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834720/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the safes and vaults market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for safes and vaults from healthcare industry, increasing use of safes and vaults in retail and e-commerce sectors, and increase in commercial bank branches.



The safes and vaults market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Banking

• Non-banking



By Product

• Cash management safes

• Depository safes

• Vaults and vault doors

• Gun safes and vaults

• Others



By Geographical

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the incorporation of advanced technologies in safes and vaults as one of the prime reasons driving the safes and vaults market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in safes and vaults and dedicated vaults for high-net-worth individuals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading safes and vaults market vendors that include Acme Safe Co., ALPHA INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., INKAS Group of Companies, ISM, Kumahira Co. Ltd., Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, and Access Security Products Ltd. Also, the safes and vaults market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

