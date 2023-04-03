American Automotive Industry Sports Sponsorship Analysis Report 2023: The Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Sponsorship by the American Automotive Industry - Analysing the Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete overview of the automotive sector across the Americas region. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.



The largest deal is with the International Olympic Committee which is worth $83.50 million. Included in the deal was the right for Toyota to join the IOC's Olympic partner program in 2017 but receive marketing rights in Japan with immediate effect.

The highly recognized global brand has chosen to spend the vast majority of its sport sponsorship funds on the deal with the International Olympic Committee. The Japanese company also has a highly lucrative two-year deal in place with the USA Track & Field team. The largest deal in the United States is Bridgestone's deal with the NFL worth $42 million annually.

The majority of automotive deals in the United States are in motor racing. There is currently a total of 773 active motor racing partnership deals in place with highly recognized racing events and teams. Motor racing is estimated to receive $293.45 million more in sponsorship investment than the second placed sport, American football.

Automotive companies have been able to strike deals with many motor racing teams from North America such as RFK Racing, Rick Ware Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Many of these agreements are official supplier deals and are highly lucrative.



