The Global Online Language Learning Market is forecast to grow by USD 36400.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning, emphasis on language learning by the corporate sector, and increasing enrollment of foreign students.



The online language learning market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Courses

• Solutions

• Apps



By Language

• English

• Mandarin

• Spanish

• Others



By Geographical

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies artificial intelligence in language learning as one of the prime reasons driving the online language learning market growth during the next few years. Also, mobile learning and gamification in language learning and embedded analytical features will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online language learning market vendors that include Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup Inc., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., McGraw Hill LLC, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc. Also, the online language learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

