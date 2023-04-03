Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2023: A $24+ Billion market by 2027 - Long-term Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial gloves market grew from $14.44 billion in 2022 to $16.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The industrial gloves market is expected to grow to $24.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



The industrial gloves market consists of sales of lightweight gloves, disposable gloves, chemical and liquid-resistant gloves. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial gloves market in 2022. The regions covered in this industrial gloves market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of industrial gloves are reusable gloves and disposable gloves. Reusable gloves refer to gloves that offer greater protection and are less likely to tear in use than disposables. The types of materials used include natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyethylene gloves, and other materials used by pharmaceuticals, automotive and transportation, food, oil and gas, mining, chemicals, and other end-users.



The growing healthcare and food processing industries are expected to propel the growth of the industrial gloves market going forward. Implementation of innovative technologies is the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial gloves market. Major companies operating in the industrial gloves market are introducing technological innovations such as surface technology for high-cut-risk areas and grip to sustain their position in the industrial gloves market.

The countries covered in the industrial gloves market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.06 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $24.02 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Ansell Limited

Careplus Group Berhad

Globus Group

Hartalega Holdings BHD

Honeywell International Inc

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Riverstone Holdings Limited

Semperit AG Holding

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

3M Corporation

Carolina Glove and Safety Company

Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd

Ejendals AB

Lebon Protection

1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Gloves Market Characteristics



3. Industrial Gloves Market Trends And Strategies



4. Industrial Gloves Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Industrial Gloves Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Industrial Gloves Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Industrial Gloves Market



5. Industrial Gloves Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Gloves Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Industrial Gloves Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Industrial Gloves Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Gloves Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

6.2. Global Industrial Gloves Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Other Material Types (PVC, Leather Gloves etc)

6.3. Global Industrial Gloves Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive and Transportation

Food

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Other End Uses (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication etc)

7. Industrial Gloves Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Gloves Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Gloves Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



