United States Color Cosmetics Market to Hit Sales of US$ 15,895.6 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States color cosmetics market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 11,164.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 15,895.6 Mn by 2031. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The market is a highly dynamic and competitive industry that includes a wide range of products such as lipsticks, foundations, eye shadows, blushes, and nail polishes. The market is driven by changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences, and the emergence of new distribution channels such as e-commerce. The report cites factors such as the increasing demand for natural and organic products, the rise of social media and influencer marketing, and the growth of e-commerce as key drivers of market growth.

The United States color cosmetics market is dominated by the facial makeup segment, which includes products such as foundations, concealers, and powders. However, the lip products segment, which includes lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip balms, is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing popularity of bold and bright lip colors.

Traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as department stores and drugstores continue to be the major sales channels for color cosmetics products. However, the growth of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty is expected to disrupt the market in the coming years, as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of shopping online.

E-commerce and Social Media Influencers: Transforming the United States Color Cosmetics Market

E-commerce has transformed the United States color cosmetics market, with online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty leading the charge. According to Astute Analytica, online sales of color cosmetics in the United States reached US$ 4,446.9 Million in 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%.

E-commerce has not only increased the availability of color cosmetics products but has also made it easier for consumers to compare prices and read product reviews. It was found that 66% of consumers rely on online reviews when making a purchasing decision for color cosmetics products. This increased transparency and competition in the market, making it easier for smaller players to compete with established brands. Moreover, the lower barriers to entry in the e-commerce industry have allowed new players to enter the market. The increasing trend towards online shopping has led to the emergence of many small and medium-sized players in the market, leading to increased competition and innovation.

The rise of social media influencers has also had a significant impact on the United States color cosmetics market. According to a survey, 43% of female consumers have purchased a product based on an influencer's recommendation. This makes influencers an important marketing tool for color cosmetics companies, especially as younger consumers increasingly turn to social media for product recommendations and reviews.

Influencers also provide a way to showcase products in use, making them more relatable and effective than traditional advertising methods. The increasing diversity of social media influencers has also led to increased diversity and inclusivity in the color cosmetics market, as influencers from diverse backgrounds and with different skin tones are able to showcase products that work well for them.

Inorganic Products Dominate United States color cosmetics market: Analysis and Trends

The color cosmetics market in the United States is considered mature, with high competition and saturation of established players. In 2022, the Inorganic Products market generated a revenue of US$ 7,411.5 Mn and is projected to hit sales of US$ 10,131.5 Mn by 2031.

Inorganic products are typically mass-produced and are often less expensive than natural or organic alternatives. They also tend to have longer shelf lives and can provide more consistent results. One reason for the prevalence of inorganic products in the United States color cosmetics market is their widespread availability and are typically sold by large, established brands that have a wide distribution network, making them easily accessible to consumers. In contrast, natural and organic cosmetics are often sold by smaller, niche brands that may have limited distribution channels.

Another factor driving the popularity of inorganic cosmetics is the perception that they are more effective than natural or organic alternatives. Inorganic cosmetics often contain synthetic ingredients that are designed to provide specific benefits, such as longer wear time or greater coverage.

However, there is growing concern among consumers about the potential health risks associated with inorganic cosmetics. Some synthetic ingredients commonly used in cosmetics, such as parabens and phthalates, have been linked to health issues such as hormone disruption and cancer. As a result, there is increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics that are perceived to be safer and better for the environment.

Face Makeup Segment in the United States Color Cosmetics Market to Contribute More than 42% Revenue

The face makeup segment of the color cosmetics market in the United States generated more than 42% of revenue in 2022. This is due to the fact that consumers in the United States are increasingly turning to makeup as a way of expressing themselves and boosting their confidence. Consumer spending on color cosmetics, particularly for face makeup, has been growing steadily over the years, with the average per capital unit consumption per year increasing from $97 in 2015 to $125 in 2021. However, this figure is likely to be higher for those who regularly use face makeup products.

According to recent surveys of the United States color cosmetics market, consumers in the US are primarily motivated to buy makeup products because they want to look attractive and boost their self-confidence. Additionally, they are seeking products that will last long, provide good coverage and be gentle on the skin. Consumers also value convenience and seek out products that are easy to use and provide a range of shades and colors. Consumers are increasingly looking for face makeup products that offer multiple benefits such as sun protection, hydration, and anti-aging properties. They also prefer products that are easy to apply and blend seamlessly with their skin tone.

The survey results also indicate that consumers in the US are willing to pay more for premium and high-quality face make up products that deliver superior performance, results and convenience. Brand loyalty is also an important factor, with many consumers returning to the same brands time and time again. Additionally, the use of social media, influencers and online reviews is becoming increasingly influential in the US cosmetics market while purchasing face make up cosmetics.

Analysis of the Highly Fragmented United States color cosmetics market: Opportunities and Challenges for Businesses, Top 17 Players Contribute Less 19% Revenue

The United States color cosmetics market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players competing for market share. According to a report by Astute Analytica, the top 17 players in the market held only 18.61% of the market share in 2022. This indicates that there are many smaller players in the market who are also competing for a piece of the pie. The report suggests that this fragmentation is due to the low barriers to entry in the market, as well as the increasing trend towards niche and indie brands that cater to specific customer segments.

The presence of numerous small and niche brands can provide consumers with a greater variety of choices, and allow them to find products that cater specifically to their individual needs and preferences. This can create a more personalized shopping experience and foster brand loyalty among consumers who feel that they have found a product that truly meets their needs.

On the other hand, the fragmentation of the United States color cosmetics market is also making it difficult for larger brands to establish a dominant position and gain significant market share. Additionally, the high level of competition in the market is challenging smaller brands to stand out and gain recognition among consumers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

