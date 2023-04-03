Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Free Webinar On Architectural Review and Enforcement Processes For Managed Community Board Members

CARMEL, Ind., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) invites you to attend its upcoming board education seminar. This free educational event will guide attendees through the architectural review, covenant violation, and enforcement processes. The seminar is part of CASI’s ongoing “7 at 7” board education series that is designed to teach board members about essential aspects of community management year-round. An open-forum, question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.
What:
Fee Virtual Board Training Webinar
Architectural Review, Covenant Violation, and Enforcement Process
Who:
Kelly Elmore, Principal, KSN Law
When:
Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST
Where:
To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
