Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems Infrared Technology Market Report 2023: A $225+ Million Market in 2022 - Future Growth Potential Driven by Lower Prices, Sensor Size, Weight, and Power Enhancements

In 2022 the total market generated about $225.9 million in revenue.

This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial system infrared technologies, highlighting the main drivers contributing to growth, restraints, trends, challenges, and main growth opportunities.

The most relevant applications of commercial UAS infrared technologies include agriculture, construction and infrastructure, energy, environmental monitoring, public safety, and oil and gas.

This study will introduce the reader to infrared technology and provide a snapshot of the best infrared sensors for commercial UAS applications. Infrared cameras measure an object's heat radiation, and combined with UAS they offer various possible applications listed in this study.

It also presents a list of the most significant market participants and a list of some thermal UAS models in the market, provides the regulatory framework for selected countries, lists some use cases of infrared technology in the UAS market space, significant commercial UAS infrared technologies investments, merger and acquisition activity and partnerships that impact the market.

Additionally, this study includes insights into how the market meets relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since UAS infrared technologies have several applications that positively impact the environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Unmanned Aerial Systems Infrared Technologies Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Trends and Challenges

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Introduction to Infrared Technology

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Application

Representative Companies in the Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems Infrared Technologies Space

Regulatory Framework

Use Cases

Significant Commercial UAS Infrared Technologies Investments

Significant Mergers and Acquisitions

Thermal UAS Models

Significant Partnerships

Key Competitors

Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Environmental Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2 - Thermal and Multispectral Camera UAS for Agriculture

Growth Opportunity 3 - Search and Rescue

4. Appendix

