Flash Chromatography Market to Cross USD 269.78 Million by 2030 due to Growing Demand for Chromatography Techniques in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries | Latest Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on information from SNS Insider, the Flash Chromatography Market was valued at USD 178.48 million in 2022. It is projected to achieve a value of USD 269.78 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Flash chromatography is a type of liquid chromatography that is widely used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to separate and purify complex mixtures of organic compounds. It is a fast and efficient technique that utilizes a stationary phase, usually a silica gel or a resin, and a mobile phase, typically a mixture of solvents, to separate compounds based on their chemical and physical properties.

Market Analysis

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of automated chromatography instruments, which has resulted in a boost in the growth of the global flash chromatography market. These automated instruments offer greater precision, accuracy, and efficiency in the separation process, making it faster and more reliable. The increasing demand for purification and filtration processes in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries has also contributed to the growth of the market. With the rise in the development and production of new drugs and therapies, there is a growing need for efficient and effective purification methods

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The Key players are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biotage, GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Gilson, Inc., Interchim SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Teledyne ISCO, Shimadzu Corporation, and other players.

Impact of Recession on Flash Chromatography Market Growth

While a recession can certainly have a negative impact on the flash chromatography market, the extent of this impact will depend on a variety of factors, including the specific industry and application, as well as the overall economic climate. It is worth noting that the impact of a recession on the market may vary depending on the specific industry and application. For example, the pharmaceutical industry may continue to invest in research and development during a recession, as the demand for new drugs remains high. This can lead to a sustained demand for flash chromatography products in this industry.

Key Regional Developments

The North American region has been a major contributor to the growth of the flash chromatography market due to various factors. One of the primary reasons is the higher procurement of analytical equipment in this region, which has been driven by the increasing demand for high-quality and pure chemical compounds. Moreover, the presence of a large number of manufacturers in North America has further boosted the growth of the market. North America has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the field of analytical chemistry, and this has resulted in the development of advanced flash chromatography systems that offer higher efficiency and accuracy.

Flash Chromatography Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 178.48 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 269.78 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Flash Chromatography: Key Market Segmentation • By Technique Type (Reverse Phase, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion, Chiral Separation)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Contract Research Organization, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Flash Chromatography Market Study

The reverse phase chromatography segment is a powerful and versatile technique that is expected to continue dominating the market. Its selectivity, reproducibility, and compatibility with a wide range of solvents and buffers make it a highly attractive option for a wide range of applications.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the leading segments in the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The increasing demand for new and innovative drugs, coupled with the growing need for quality control and regulatory compliance, is driving the demand for chromatography in these industries.

Recent Developments Related to Flash Chromatography Market

Scion Instruments, a global supplier of gas chromatography solutions, has recently announced the acquisition of the Teledyne Tekmar Headspace product lines. This acquisition is set to enhance Scion Instruments' existing portfolio of gas chromatography products and increase its reach in the market.

Grace, a leading provider of chromatography and purification solutions, has recently announced the launch of its new REVELERIS® Prep Purification System. This innovative system is designed to provide researchers and scientists with a reliable and efficient method for purifying organic compounds.

