Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Strategic Business Report 2023: Seamless Pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in the Construction Sector

The global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$174.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$270.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hot Finished , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$158.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 199 Featured) -

ArcelorMittal SA

EVRAZ North America Inc.

JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

TMK Group

Tenaris S.A.

Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

UMW Group

United States Steel Corporation

Vallourec& Mannesmann Tubes SAS

Wheatland Tube Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 635 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $174.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $270.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Review of Major End-Use Markets Impacted by the Pandemic

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Manufacturing & Machinery

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Oil & Gas Sector

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: 2019 - 2022

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021

Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

Backed by Inflated Oil Prices, Global Capital Expenditure on Upward Trajectory

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2022

Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022

Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry

Competitive Landscape

Seamless Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Seamless Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

A Glance at the Production Process

Types of Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Key End-Use Markets

Market Outlook

Unconventional and Deep Water to Buoy Growth Opportunities

Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions

Seamless Pipes Production Scenario

Global Seamless Tubes Production by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Output

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Drilling & Well Construction Activity to Post Strong Gains from Demand-Led Rebound

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2015-2021

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-March 2022

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021

Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities

Deepwater Projects to Attract Increased Investment in 2022

Five New Deepwater Discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico Announced by Operators

Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes

Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand

Machinery: An Important Market for Seamless Tubes

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery

Recovery in Automotive Sector to Drive Gains

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021

Power Generation: An Expanding Market for Seamless Pipes

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers

Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers

Seamless pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in the Construction Sector

Rebound in the Construction Sector to Drive Opportunities

Construction Sector Outlook for 2022

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion(2014-2022)

Infrastructure Financing of Emerging Markets to Receive Encouragement from Ongoing US-China Tensions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

