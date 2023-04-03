Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Strategic Business Report 2023: Seamless Pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in the Construction Sector

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seamless Pipes and Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$174.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$270.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hot Finished , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$158.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|635
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$174.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$270.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains
- Review of Major End-Use Markets Impacted by the Pandemic
- Automotive Sector
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Manufacturing & Machinery
- Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Oil & Gas Sector
- Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: 2019 - 2022
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021
- Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
- Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
- Backed by Inflated Oil Prices, Global Capital Expenditure on Upward Trajectory
- Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2022
- Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022
- Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry
- Competitive Landscape
- Seamless Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Seamless Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
- A Glance at the Production Process
- Types of Seamless Pipes and Tubes
- Key End-Use Markets
- Market Outlook
- Unconventional and Deep Water to Buoy Growth Opportunities
- Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions
- Seamless Pipes Production Scenario
- Global Seamless Tubes Production by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Output
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Drilling & Well Construction Activity to Post Strong Gains from Demand-Led Rebound
- World Average Rig Count by Region: 2015-2021
- World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-March 2022
- World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021
- Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count
- Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products
- Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities
- Deepwater Projects to Attract Increased Investment in 2022
- Five New Deepwater Discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico Announced by Operators
- Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase
- Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes
- Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand
- Machinery: An Important Market for Seamless Tubes
- High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
- Recovery in Automotive Sector to Drive Gains
- Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021
- Power Generation: An Expanding Market for Seamless Pipes
- Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers
- Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers
- Seamless pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in the Construction Sector
- Rebound in the Construction Sector to Drive Opportunities
- Construction Sector Outlook for 2022
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes
- Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion(2014-2022)
- Infrastructure Financing of Emerging Markets to Receive Encouragement from Ongoing US-China Tensions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
