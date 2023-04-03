Green Bay Packers Select Daktronics to Deliver High-Resolution Experience at Lambeau Field

BROOKINGS, S.D., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To improve the fan experience with LED video displays, Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has been selected by the Green Bay Packers to manufacture and install two main video displays, two auxiliary video displays and 60 concourse LED displays at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The installation of approximately 24,500 square feet of LED displays totaling 79.5 million pixels will take place in the spring of 2023 as the technology will debut at the beginning of football season this coming fall.

“We’re pleased to work with Daktronics on our new video boards and Lambeau Field concourse displays, which will enhance the game-day experience,” Kregg Shilbauer, director of digital, broadcast & game presentation for the Green Bay Packers. “The new scoreboards will be the first and only 6mm LED video scoreboards in the NFL; and we feel we’re setting the standard in video board clarity and image quality. We’re looking forward to our amplified fan involvement and engagement in the bowl, as well as with the concourse displays.”

In-Bowl Displays

Each main end zone display will be the highest resolution main displays in professional football, baseball and soccer as they will feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing – a first in professional football. Measuring more than 10,500 square feet at 48 feet high by nearly 220 feet wide, the Packers displays will be one of the few 4K displays in professional football. These displays are also HDR-capable and feature industry-leading environmental protection to keep them operating as expected in the Green Bay weather.

“The first thing people will notice, after seeing how large these displays will be, is the improved resolution that 26.3 million pixels in each 6-millimeter end zone display brings to the table,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “The vibrant imagery these displays provide will take an already exciting football venue to the next level of fan entertainment. We’re honored to add to the storied tradition of Lambeau Field.”

The east and west auxiliary scoreboard displays will each measure more than 7 feet high by 74.5 feet wide and will also feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing to share all the scoring and statistical information fans expect to see as they follow along with the game.



“Daktronics is proud to once again have a significant presence inside Lambeau Field,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. “We have been fortunate enough to work with the Packers recently as they have updated their outdoor marquees and some of their club area high-resolution displays, but the in-bowl displays are certainly our core business. We couldn’t be happier partnering with the Packers organization and such a legendary stadium on those centerpieces once again.”



Concourse Displays

All 60 displays in the concourses will feature 2.9-millimeter pixel spacing as they connect with fans while away from their seats and keep them immersed in the action while moving about the stadium. Varying in size and location, each display is optimized for its location inside Lambeau Field for maximum impact on audiences whether showing live game feeds, concessions or pro shop promotions, live data updates or other special messaging.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL’s only community-owned team with more than 539,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 28 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers’ venerable home that was built in 1957, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of nearly $300 million.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2022 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

