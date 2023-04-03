Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Global Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2030: Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Based Office Productivity Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.2% CAGR and reach US$36.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IT & Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 28% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR



The Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings

Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Enterprise Mobility Initiatives Gather Momentum Amidst the Pandemic

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software

Key Components of Cloud Office Productivity Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth

Office Suites Become Critical for Efficient Organizational Functioning

Competition

Global Office Productivity Software Market: Percentage Breakdown by Leading Software Tools for 2020E

Office Productivity Software Market in the US and Japan: Percentage Breakdown by Leading Software for 2020E

A Glance at Few Leading Cloud Based Productivity Software

Microsoft Office 365: The Leading Cloud-based Office Productivity Tool

Google's G Suite: The Key Competitor to Microsoft Office 365

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Cloud-based Office Productivity Software to Propel Adoption

How Are Cloud-Based Productivity Tools Transforming the Digital Workspace?

Cloud Based Productivity Software for Increased Workplace Efficiency

Moving Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity: True Benefit of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Driving Adoption Rates

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Changing Demands of Modern Mobile Workforce Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Cloud Based Office Productivity Solutions

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Million) by Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Enables Enterprise Mobility

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Market Poised to Benefit: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

With COVID-19 Accelerating WFM Trend, Demand Rises for Cloud-based Office Productivity Tools

Adoption of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Among SMBs Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

Adoption of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Gathers Steam in Large Enterprises

Rising Internet, Smartphone Penetration and Expanding Bandwidth Provide Foundation for Market Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022

Rise of BYOD Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Virtual Desktops: A Powerful Productivity Enhancing Business Application for BYOD Employees

Artificial Intelligence Finds Growing Role in Office Suites

Microsoft Introduces AI into Office Suite

Zoho Offers AI-Based Office Suite

Pandemic Drives Focus onto Optimization of Cloud Productivity Software Licensing

Hybrid Strategies Turbocharge Adoption Among a Wider Base of Enterprises

Cloud-Based Email: A Widely Used Office Productivity App

Email Client Usage Shifts in Favor of Cloud and Mobile Environments: Global Percentage Breakdown of Email Clients in Use by Type for the Year 2019

Popular Email Clients Worldwide: Breakdown by Usage for the Year 2019

Customization of Cloud Productivity Apps to Boost Growth

Cloud Productivity Applications Bring to Light the Need for Enhanced Data Protection

Key Challenges Facing Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Market

