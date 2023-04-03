Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Global Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2030: Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Based Office Productivity Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.2% CAGR and reach US$36.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IT & Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 28% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR
The Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Hancom, Inc.
- HP Development Company
- HyperOffice
- IBM Corporation
- Infraware
- Microsoft Corporation
- VMware Inc.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|324
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$20.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$127.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings
- Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Enterprise Mobility Initiatives Gather Momentum Amidst the Pandemic
- WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software
- Key Components of Cloud Office Productivity Software
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth
- Office Suites Become Critical for Efficient Organizational Functioning
- Competition
- Global Office Productivity Software Market: Percentage Breakdown by Leading Software Tools for 2020E
- Office Productivity Software Market in the US and Japan: Percentage Breakdown by Leading Software for 2020E
- A Glance at Few Leading Cloud Based Productivity Software
- Microsoft Office 365: The Leading Cloud-based Office Productivity Tool
- Google's G Suite: The Key Competitor to Microsoft Office 365
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits of Cloud-based Office Productivity Software to Propel Adoption
- How Are Cloud-Based Productivity Tools Transforming the Digital Workspace?
- Cloud Based Productivity Software for Increased Workplace Efficiency
- Moving Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity: True Benefit of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Driving Adoption Rates
- Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Changing Demands of Modern Mobile Workforce Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Cloud Based Office Productivity Solutions
- Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
- Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Million) by Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Enables Enterprise Mobility
- With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Market Poised to Benefit: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
- With COVID-19 Accelerating WFM Trend, Demand Rises for Cloud-based Office Productivity Tools
- Adoption of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Among SMBs Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
- Adoption of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Gathers Steam in Large Enterprises
- Rising Internet, Smartphone Penetration and Expanding Bandwidth Provide Foundation for Market Growth
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022
- Rise of BYOD Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Virtual Desktops: A Powerful Productivity Enhancing Business Application for BYOD Employees
- Artificial Intelligence Finds Growing Role in Office Suites
- Microsoft Introduces AI into Office Suite
- Zoho Offers AI-Based Office Suite
- Pandemic Drives Focus onto Optimization of Cloud Productivity Software Licensing
- Hybrid Strategies Turbocharge Adoption Among a Wider Base of Enterprises
- Cloud-Based Email: A Widely Used Office Productivity App
- Email Client Usage Shifts in Favor of Cloud and Mobile Environments: Global Percentage Breakdown of Email Clients in Use by Type for the Year 2019
- Popular Email Clients Worldwide: Breakdown by Usage for the Year 2019
- Customization of Cloud Productivity Apps to Boost Growth
- Cloud Productivity Applications Bring to Light the Need for Enhanced Data Protection
- Key Challenges Facing Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
