Accarent Health Partners with One of the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Most Dynamic Health Systems

Baltimore, MD, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecommerce health care marketplace Accarent Health is expanding its network of the best hospitals in the country with the addition of ChristianaCare. By adding one of the mid-Atlantic region’s most innovative and dynamic health systems to its network, Accarent Health – the web platform offering the greatest number of complex medical procedures with transparent bundled pricing for easy comparability – now offers its patients access to ChristianaCare’s bariatric surgery program and numerous heart and vascular surgeries, including bypass, valve replacement and endovascular valve replacement.

“With the addition of ChristianaCare, Accarent continues the growth and development of our high-quality network,” said Tim Koch, President of Accarent Health. “Including more quality bundled services to our cost effective and fast-growing technology-based medical distribution platform enhances the strength of Accarent in the region—and provides greater access to excellent healthcare for our members.”

"We are excited to join the Accarent Health network so more patients can benefit from the nationally recognized high-quality, safe care that ChristianaCare provides," said Dave Repshas, director of ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions.

ChristianaCare’s clinical and surgical services are continually ranked among the best in the nation by multiple independent quality rating services, including Healthgrades, U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek. ChristianaCare was recently ranked among America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for the third consecutive year. ChristianaCare’s Center for Heart & Vascular Health has earned the 3-Star rating (highest) from the Society of Thoracic Surgery for coronary artery bypass surgery and the HeartCARE National Distinction of Excellence Award from the American College of Cardiology for three consecutive years.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare includes three hospitals, an extensive network of outpatient services, and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care, and women’s health. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With a focus on improving outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.

Accarent Health connects employers, patients, and plan administrators to a network of top-rated medical centers for superior, cost-effective care. Accarent Health offers transparent, pre-defined bundled pricing, pertinent clinical information, travel and concierge assistance, and case management directly to consumers, making value-based healthcare understandable for the decision-maker with no annual membership fees or volume requirements.



Employers interested in adopting a value-based health care system can learn more about Accarent Health at www.accarenthealth.com.

