AssetMark Names Josh Armey Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy

CONCORD, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced the appointment of Josh Armey as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy. In his new role, Armey will serve as a member of the firm's Executive Committee and will work with leaders across the organization to accelerate strategic growth and maximize AssetMark’s long-term performance.



Armey brings decades of experience in enterprise strategy and transformation, having most recently served as the Head of Transformation at Edward Jones. There, he established the firm’s Transformation Office and implemented a framework and processes for achieving their transformation vision, ultimately accelerating firm-wide adoption and execution of the strategy.

"As AssetMark continues its evolution into a full-service wealth management platform, Josh’s unique experience will add significant depth and value to our strategic planning process," said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. "His accomplishments are driven by his passion for challenge and his commitment to making a difference, which aligns strongly with our mission and values."

Armey began his career as an Air Force Officer and F16 instructor pilot (“Top Gun”), leading cross-functional teams in both peacetime and combat for more than a decade before transitioning to the corporate arena. Before Edward Jones, he held positions with GE, McKinsey & Company, and JPMorgan. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Operations Research at the United States Air Force Academy and his MBA at Northwestern University.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 241,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets.

