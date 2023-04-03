Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size To Exceed USD 2137.6 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.9%

New York, United States , April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size to grow from USD 980.4 million in 2021 to USD 2,137.6 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period. Several factors that can drive the market growth such as improved healthcare facilities with an increase in research and drug development for the treatment, technological advancements in the treatment & increase in healthcare investment day by day will lead to profitable growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a medical condition in which the lungs are unable to take enough amount of oxygen and supply it to the rest of the body. The disease typically grows when fluids accumulate in the lungs tiny, elastic air sacs or alveoli. As a result of this fluid accumulation less oxygen reaches to the bloodstream. The major drawbacks in ARDS are marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible. ARDS is caused due to other underlying causes such as sepsis, pneumonia, inhalation of harmful substances, head, chest, or another injury. The major symptoms which are mostly included in acute respiratory distress syndrome are low blood pressure, shortness of breath unusually rapid breathing, extreme tiredness, and others. Several risk factors are included in ARDS, such as obesity, alcohol abuse, chemotherapy, and low-protein in the blood that can escalate the risk for ARDS.

The development of the global respiratory distress syndrome treatment may be restrained due to a lack of qualified and experienced specialists who have no idea of the treatment available for this illness can restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, Limited approved drugs for the treatment also inhibited the growth of the market.

COVID 19 Impacts

The global economy was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acute respiratory distress syndrome gradually developed due to the disease's extreme infectiousness and contagiousness throughout the pandemic and even in the post-pandemic years. As a result of covid 19 pandemic the global market for ARDS treatment increased significantly. December 2021, in COVID-19, According to the study titled "Acute respiratory distress syndrome possible mechanisms and therapeutic management" published in the Pneumonia are subjected that about one-third or (33%) of hospitalized patients experience ARDS.

In 2021, the treatment segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome is classified into two processes, such as diagnosis and treatment. Among these the treatment is dominating the growth of market. ARDS treatment involves general supportive measures, ventilator strategies, and appropriate underlying condition treatment. Even though drug candidate research is being carried out for over a decade, only a few pharmacological therapies for ARDS have emerged.

The hospital has projected the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinics, home healthcare, and others. Among these, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the favourable reimbursement policies in developed countries and more substantial patient football. Moreover, clinics are anticipated slower profitable growth due to the suddenly increasing the number of cases of respiratory attacks. Moreover, the launch of new products by the market players & the increasing number of hospitals by private market key players are anticipated to grow the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of hospital admissions and critical care unit admission creates the urgency for ARDS treatment which can drive the growth of the market.

North America is leading the market with the largest market share of 33.2% during the forecast period

North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to recent technological advancements and the availability of numerous cutting-edge pharmacological molecules to improve the therapeutic process. The incidence of rising disease conditions is dominating North American acute respiratory distress syndrome. Moreover, due to the presence of major market players, an increase in product approvals, a developed healthcare system, and a high prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 as a result of an increase in biotechnology research and centre activity.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, LivaNova PLC, Besmed Health Business Corp., Armstrong Medical, Pfizer Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Getinge AB, EUROSETS and among others.

