Robotic Software Platforms Global Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030: Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

The global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Third-Party Vendors segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- AIBrain Inc.
- Brain Corporation
- CloudMinds Technology Inc.
- Cyberbotics Ltd.
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- FANUC Corporation
- Furhat Robotics
- IBM Corporation
- iRobot Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Liquid Robotics, Inc.
- Neurala, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Impact on Robotics
- The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption
- Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
- Reported Use of Robots to Combat COVID-19
- Robotics Investments in June 2020
- The Pandemic Becomes Key Enabler for Increased Automation across Industries: A Major Growth Opportunity for Providers of Robotic Software
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
- Robotic Software: A Prelude
- Robotic Software Platform
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors
- Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
- Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges for Wider Adoption
- Regional Analysis
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Number of Robotic Startups by Region: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robotics & Software Development Trends
- Transformation in Robotics Technology
- Automation Trends to Drive Growth
- Rising Spending on Robotic Automation
- Widespread Use of Robots
- Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing
- Cloud Robotics: An Overview
- Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes
- Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
- Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics
- Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics
- Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue
- Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Advancements in Industrial Robotics
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2021 & 2027
- Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics
- Robotic Software Market Growth
- Industry 5.0 to Support Growth
- Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains
- Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues
- Robotics Implementation Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
