Robotic Software Platforms Global Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030: Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

The global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Third-Party Vendors segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Robotics

The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption

Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments

Reported Use of Robots to Combat COVID-19

Robotics Investments in June 2020

The Pandemic Becomes Key Enabler for Increased Automation across Industries: A Major Growth Opportunity for Providers of Robotic Software

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Robotic Software: A Prelude

Robotic Software Platform

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors

Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges for Wider Adoption

Regional Analysis

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Number of Robotic Startups by Region: 2019

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robotics & Software Development Trends

Transformation in Robotics Technology

Automation Trends to Drive Growth

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation

Widespread Use of Robots

Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing

Cloud Robotics: An Overview

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics

Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics

Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue

Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Advancements in Industrial Robotics

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2021 & 2027

Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics

Robotic Software Market Growth

Industry 5.0 to Support Growth

Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues

Robotics Implementation Challenges

