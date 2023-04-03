New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioplastics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06439033/?utm_source=GNW





Factors Such as Environmental Concerns about the Use of Traditional Plastics, Increasing Application of Bioplastics, and Supportive Government Regulations are Driving the Market Growth



The increasing concerns about plastic waste and the environmental impact of traditional plastics are expected to play a significant role in driving the demand for bioplastics in the coming years. Plastic waste is a growing global problem, with millions of tons of plastic ending up in the oceans and causing harm to marine life and the ecosystem. The environmental impact of traditional plastics is also significant, as they are made from non-renewable fossil fuels, which contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. Additionally, traditional plastics are not biodegradable, which means they can persist in the environment for hundreds of years and cause long-term damage.





In response to these concerns, consumers, businesses, and governments are seeking alternative materials that are more sustainable and have a lower impact on the environment. Bioplastics, which are made from renewable resources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and vegetable oils, offer a more sustainable solution to traditional plastics. Unlike traditional plastics, bioplastics are biodegradable and compostable, meaning they can be broken down by natural processes and do not pose a long-term threat to the environment.





The increasing environmental awareness and the growing demand for eco-friendly products are expected to drive the demand for bioplastics in the future. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of their actions on the environment, and they are seeking products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable. Businesses are also responding to this demand by developing and promoting bioplastics products, which are expected to play a significant role in reducing the environmental impact of traditional plastics.





Challenge Posed by High Manufacturing Cost of Bioplastics



Despite its many benefits, the high manufacturing cost of bioplastics remains a constraint for the overall market. Bioplastics are more expensive to produce compared to traditional petroleum-based plastics, and this increased cost is passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for bioplastics products. This can make it difficult for bioplastics to compete with traditional plastics, especially in price-sensitive industries such as packaging.





For example, biodegradable plastic bags can cost up to three times more than traditional plastic bags, while biodegradable food packaging can cost up to 20% more than traditional plastic packaging. The high cost of bioplastics can also make it challenging for small businesses to adopt sustainable packaging solutions, as they may not have the budget to invest in more expensive bioplastics products.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Bioplastics prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• Bio-based/Non-biodegradable



• Biodegradable





Bio-based/Non-biodegradable Type



• Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)



• Polypropylene (PP)



• Polyamide (PA)



• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



• Polyethylene (PE)



• Others





Biodegradable Type



• Polybutyrate Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)



• Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)



• Polylactic Acid (PLA)



• Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)



• Starch blends



• Regenerated Cellulose films





Application



• Flexible Packaging



• Rigid Packaging



• Consumer Goods



• Fibers (incl. woven and non-woven)



• Agriculture and Horticulture



• Automotive and Transport



• Coatings and Adhesives



• Building and Construction



• Electrics and Electronics



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of APAC





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Bioplastics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BASF SE



• BIO-FED



• Biome Technologies plc



• BIOTEC Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH and Co. KG



• Braskem S.A.



• Danimer Scientific Inc.



• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH



• Futerro S.A.



• Kaneka Corporation



• NatureWorks LLC



• Novamont S.P.A.



• PTT MCC Biochem Company Limited



• Röchling Group



• TotalEnergies Corbion



• Trinseo PLC





Overall world revenue for bioplastics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$8.05 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





